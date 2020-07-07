Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

UNP stock opened at $172.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.