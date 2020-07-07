Courier Capital LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

