Courier Capital LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steris by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Steris by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Steris by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

