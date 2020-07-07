Courier Capital LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

VOO stock opened at $291.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

