Courier Capital LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

