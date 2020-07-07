Courier Capital LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

WFC stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

