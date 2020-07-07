Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.