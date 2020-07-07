Courier Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,438 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

CNI opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

