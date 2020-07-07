Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

