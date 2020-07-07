Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 637,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,630 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Shares of PH opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.