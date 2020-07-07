Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,419 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,182,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

