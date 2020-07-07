Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $7,556,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

