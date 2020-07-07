Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $452.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.60. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $455.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $12,386,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

