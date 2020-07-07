Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 594,631 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 238,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,566.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 117,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

