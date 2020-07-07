Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in BP by 18.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 34,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BP by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 265,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 127.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 397,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 222,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

