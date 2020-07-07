Courier Capital LLC Sells 189 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

PLD stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

