Courier Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

