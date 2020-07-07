Courier Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

