Courier Capital LLC Sells 640 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

