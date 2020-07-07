Courier Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

