Courier Capital LLC Sells 960 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

