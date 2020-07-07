Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 101,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.