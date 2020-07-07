Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

