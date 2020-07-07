Courier Capital LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

