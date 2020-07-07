Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €150.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €150.67 ($169.29).

DB1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €167.15 ($187.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 1 year high of €167.15 ($187.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

