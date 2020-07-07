Ellevest Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after acquiring an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

MCO stock opened at $283.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,747 shares of company stock worth $13,254,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

