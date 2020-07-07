Ellevest Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.1% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in RingCentral by 352.4% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day moving average is $226.07. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $298.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.52.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 in the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

