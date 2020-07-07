Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,174 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 295.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.

