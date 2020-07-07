Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,990 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 174,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 842,734 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 126,646 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

