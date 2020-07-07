Ellevest Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NYSE SQ opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.84 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,975 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

