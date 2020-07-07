Ellevest Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 76.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 203.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

