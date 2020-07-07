Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,013 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

PAYX opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

