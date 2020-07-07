Ellevest Inc. Buys 521 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.