Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nike by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Nike by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Nike by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

