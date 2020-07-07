Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

