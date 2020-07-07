Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

