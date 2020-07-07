Ellevest Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

