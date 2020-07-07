Ellevest Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.