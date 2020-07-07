Ellevest Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

