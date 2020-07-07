Ellevest Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $610,762,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Intuit by 382.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $309.65 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

