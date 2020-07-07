Ellevest Inc. Has $114,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,551,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,000 shares of company stock worth $31,189,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

