Ellevest Inc. Has $122,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

