Ellevest Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dollar General by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

