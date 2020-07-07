Ellevest Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

