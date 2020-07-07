Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

