Ellevest Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TER opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.