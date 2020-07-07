Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. CWM LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 238.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

