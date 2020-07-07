Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 75.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.57.

NYSE SHW opened at $592.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.13. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $603.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

