Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 353.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $77,863,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $202.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

