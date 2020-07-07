Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $5,301,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

